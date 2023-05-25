Santander opens My Home Manager up to all customers

Santander has widened the access to its My Home Manager app to all its customers, having previously only been available to mortgage customers.

The lender said it means that all customers can now “receive the personalised services to super-charge their home management”.

The app was launched in October last year and was initially only available to mortgage customers.

My Home Manager allows customers to check their property’s EPC rating, book home fixes and repairs, create checklists for homemoving and compare broadband and TV deals.

Customers can get a free home energy report, in partnership with Countrywide Surveying Services, which shows what energy efficient improvements can be made to cut their carbon footprint based on the information provided.

Through a partnership with MakeMyHouseGreen, customers can find out if solar panels are suitable for their home, secure a quote and arrange an installation.

They can also explore EV chargers, power diverters and batteries from MyEnergi.

There are also special offers on Sky subscriptions and additional services and the fix and maintain feature to allow customers to book a boiler servicing for their home.

Customer can download the app on the smartphone or device through the Apple or Google Play store.

Tracie Pearce, chief customer officer for homes at Santander, said: “We are delighted to announce that My Home Manager is now available to all customers providing them with easy, practical, and tailored support to help manage the costs of running a home.

“Over 100,000 customers have benefitted from using My Home Manager so far, and the new features are driven by what our customers have told us they’d like to see. From home moving assistance, to information on how to save money on energy bills, and access to green technology such as solar panels and EV chargers, we hope this will add even more support to our customers in managing their homes.”