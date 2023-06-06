You are here: Home - News -

News

Cost of living driving more households into debt, says charity

by: Samantha Partington
  • 06/06/2023
  • 0
Cost of living driving more households into debt, says charity
An increasing number of households say the rising cost of living is the reason they are struggling with debt.

Charity Stepchange said 27 per cent of consumers who have applied for help cite the cost of living as their main reason for being in debt, up from 15 per cent a year ago.

Almost three in five new debt advice applicants are in arrears with their gas and electricity bills, which has increased by three percentage points compared to the previous month.

The number of households seeking debt advice has risen year-on-year for the fourth month in a row.

In April, 14,512 bill payers accessed full debt advice, 15 per cent higher than April 2022 (12,629).

Chief executive of StepChange Vikki Brownridge said: “It’s been a concern for some time that the knock-on effect of high inflation would be unmanageable and long-term problem debt among households.

“Arrears on household bills continue to grow and while energy bills are set to come down in summer, prices will remain unaffordable for millions of lower income households who are also grappling with increased costs across other utilities, rent and mortgage payments.”

Brownridge added that as food prices remained at record high levels rising and there was an increased likelihood of further interest rate the crisis showed little sign of slowing down.

Food inflation reached 19.1 per cent in the year to April, the second highest rate in 45 years according to the Office for National Statistics.

Stepchange is calling for government funding to write off energy arrears for users who cannot afford to clear their debt and a social tariff for energy to protect households from increasing financial difficulty and fuel poverty.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2023

Jun 28, 2023
Online

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

Latest Poll

Are product transfers becoming more popular than remortgages?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.