Four out of five landlords feel “demonised” by the media – Landbay

Most landlords feel misrepresented by the media and say they are not to blame for rent rises or the lack of rental properties, a lender's survey has found.

Some 81 per cent of respondents to Landbay’s quarterly survey feel as though the important role they play within the UK housing market is unrecognised by the mainstream media.

The survey aims to capture attitudes and intentions of landlords, with this issue focusing on the buy-to-let market.

Landlords believe that the media blame has been misplaced upon “greedy” landlords for poor housing stock and increasing rents, but said the onus should be placed on the consistent lack of building by the government over the years.

A third of landlords, 33 per cent, strongly disagreed and 48 per cent of landlords disagreed with the statement that the media portrayal is fair and accurate.

Paul Brett, managing director, intermediaries at Landbay, said: “There’s no question landlords have needed to be thick-skinned with successive anti-landlord governments and plenty of anti-landlord rhetoric in the national news. It’s unfortunate that bad news leads when there are so many positive examples of good landlords working in partnership with tenants to provide quality housing.

“With such a reliance on rented accommodation as part of the wider housing mix in the UK, we need quality landlords more than ever. We also need new entrants too as demand continues to outstrip supply.

“To make this all happen though, the government must champion those good quality landlords and work with the sector, rather than against it. This will hopefully bring a more balanced approach to the national news agenda and relieve some of the pressure felt by honest and hard working landlords across the country.”