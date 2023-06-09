You are here: Home - News -

News

Countrywide Surveying Services achieves 100 per cent new graduate pass rate 

by: Noora Ismail
  • 09/06/2023
Countrywide Surveying Services achieves 100 per cent new graduate pass rate 
Countrywide Surveying Services (CSS) is celebrating a 100 per cent pass rate for its latest batch of training academy graduates.

CSS has recently fully qualified 11 AssocRICS surveyors, which it said demonstrated its “commitment to introducing new blood into the surveying sector”.

It currently has a track record of 400 successful students from a diverse range of backgrounds, skills, and experience.

The training academy at CSS is led by Sam Holton, head of trainee development and Sarah Chalmers-Stevens, head of professional development.

To boost the number of certified residential surveyors in the industry, CSS doubled its qualification windows last year which now occur on a quarterly basis in partnership with RICS.

Matthew Cumber (pictured), managing director at Countrywide Surveying Services, said: “Our training programme is one of the toughest and most robust within the industry. To maintain such a highly impressive pass rate over the years really is testament to the recruitment process, the quality of our people within the academy and to all the mentors who generously dedicate their time to helping trainees through this exhaustive process.

“It’s always a very proud moment to see our trainees graduate with such flying colours and we look forward to supporting them further on what we hope will be a long and distinguished career in the surveying sector.”

 

CSS wins silver sustainability award

Meanwhile, sustainability rating firm Ecovadis has awarded CSS a silver medal in recognition of its commitment to sustainability. Over the year, CSS has implemented processes and practices to improve business sustainability

Kharla Mullen, chief operating officer, Countrywide Surveying Services, said: “As a business, we have an ongoing responsibly to support the environment, social elements – such as our charity work and diversity approach – and in our governance.

“We are dedicated to building a sustainable future which is good for our people, planet and business. As part of this, we have also begun an exciting drive to take major action on climate change with help from our partner, Energy Saving Trust who have and will continue to help us measure the impact we have on the world around us. And this is just the beginning of our sustainability journey.”

Noora Ismail

