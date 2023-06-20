Access FS launches paraplanning service to support advisers

Mortgage and protection firm Access Financial Services (Access FS) has launched a paraplanning service to support its advisers.

The service will provide advisers with help in researching, analysing and finding the most suitable financial solutions for clients. Access FS said this would enable its advisers to focus on financial guidance and advice, while the paraplanning team take care of the administrative and analytical tasks.

Karl Wilkinson (pictured), CEO of Access FS, said: “We regularly ask our advisers to identify the main challenges hindering their ability to write more business, and then explore ways to provide support.

“We noted that at times senior advisers were overburdened and required additional assistance, while some less experience advisers needed guidance to kick-start their journey in the industry.”

He added: “To address these concerns, we have introduced a paraplanning service, which also offers specialised support for complex cases, which can prove to be challenging for some advisers.

“It will enable our advisers to deliver more effective financial advice to clients, while freeing up their time to focus on what they do best – providing expert guidance and support to help clients achieve their financial goals.”

Mike Tebbutt, a mortgage adviser at Access FS, said: “In the time since I was invited to take part in the trial phase of the new paraplanning service, my business has seen a significant increase in efficiency and productivity.

“I am now able to provide clients with more comprehensive and tailored mortgage advice, which has resulted in a higher conversion rate and increased customer satisfaction.

“The fact that I can now tackle more complex cases, knowing I have support on hand, has helped me remain competitive in the market and grow my business.”

This follows the firm’s decision to introduce administration services in October last year, with an aim to free up 70 per cent of an adviser’s time and increase the amount of business written.

Access FS reached 200 advisers this year and hopes to increase its headcount by 100 through its training programme and recruitment.