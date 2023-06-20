Cirencester Friendly adds short-term protection option

Cirencester Friendly is bringing out a short-term benefits option to its income protection product, My Earnings Protected.

The option allows cover for up to two years per claim and offers members an affordable way to pay household bills if they are unable to work due to illness or injury.

It offers deferred periods ranging from one to 52 weeks, cover up to the age of 70 and a maximum benefit of 65 per cent of income with a limit of £52,000 a year.

There is no loading for occupation, smoking or hazardous pursuits barring motor sports.

The firm said that the sales and underwriting process remains the same and the support services available are the same as for the long-term option.

Additional benefits include fracture and hospitalisation cover, Friendly Voice offering mental health support and GP24, virtual GP cover.

Cover worth £1,000 a month for someone aged 30 with a guaranteed level premium with a 13-week deferred period is £10.25 a month.

For someone aged 40 with a guaranteed level premium with on an eight-week deferred period, the cost of cover is £19.38.

The company said that the short-term benefit option was in response to demand from brokers and consumers.

Matt Chapman, managing director of The Protection Coach said: “The big challenge with the current economic climate is that it increases the need for essential financial protection whilst simultaneously making cover significantly less affordable for the average consumer.

“In an ideal world, everyone would take full-term income protection cover but this just isn’t realistic at this time. The new short-term option from Cirencester retains all of the key benefits and advantages of their full-term offering but at a fraction of the cost, making essential income protection (and the financial resilience and security these plans deliver) a more accessible and affordable consideration for UK households.”

Alan Waddington, distribution director at Cirencester Friendly, added: “As an organisation we want to be seen as the champions of income protection, making it more accessible and affordable. Our new short-term benefit option helps us to do exactly that and represents an exciting step forward for the society.

“We know how important it is for people to be able to protect their livelihoods, especially now when so many are feeling the financial squeeze. The short-term benefit option helps them do exactly that, providing them with the means to cover the essential bills, allowing them to concentrate on getting back to full health without additional stress.”