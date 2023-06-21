You are here: Home - News -

News

Nottingham BS broadens contractor criteria

by:
  • 21/06/2023
  • 0
Nottingham BS broadens contractor criteria
Nottingham Building Society has changed select criteria for contractors to improve their access to mortgage financing.

The mutual has reduced the minimum length of time a contractor must have worked on fixed-term contracts in the same profession to 12 months.

The firm has also said that there is no minimum time required on their current contracts and contractors working through an umbrella company can be accepted using 46 weeks income.

Nottingham Building Society said that the changes would make it easier for contractors to secure a mortgage with the mutual and was a reflection of how the “employment market is evolving”.

In an interview with this publication, Nottingham Building Society said that that there was a real need for the mortgage industry to “look at the way people work and look at affordability”. She pointed to people having more than one job and people working on fixed-term contracts.

Nottingham Building Society’s sales director Alison Pallett said: “We’re excited to be able to adapt our criteria for contractors, as we continue to help more people achieve their dreams of home ownership.

“The world of work is evolving; from construction to health and social care, more and more people work on contracts, and it is imperative that the industry reacts in tandem – especially as contracting allows greater flexibility within the workforce.”

She added: “These changes reflect our unwavering commitment to empowering contracted workers to access mortgage financing more easily. We hope to have further exciting developments to announce shortly, so keep an eye out for them.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2023

Jun 28, 2023
Online

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

Latest Poll

Have mortgage lenders done enough to jump start the housing energy efficiency drive?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/