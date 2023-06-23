Loughborough BS joins Legal & General Mortgage Club lender panel  

Legal & General Mortgage Club has added Loughborough Building Society to its lender panel allowing advisers access to its specialist residential and buy-to-let products.

The move will enable advisors at the Club’s Directly Authorised firm to provide tailored solutions to consumers with complex and specialist circumstances.

Available loan size is £500,000 maximum for buy-to-let consumers and £750,000 for residential buyers.

Clare Beardmore (pictured), director at Legal & General Mortgage Club, said: “Giving advisers access to more product choice and more specialised solutions is absolutely essential to ensure borrowers get an outcome that is right for them. It’s also a vital component of the new Consumer Duty’s fair value requirements, which we know are an important priority for advisers.

“Offering Loughborough Building Society’s specialist residential and buy-to-let products to the broker network at Legal & General Mortgage Club will support more borrowers, and also the advisers who serve them.”

Ashley Pearson, national business development manager at Loughborough Building Society, said: “Working with Legal & General’s team and joining the Mortgage Club panel is a welcome opportunity for us to address specialist requirements in the residential and buy-to-let sectors. This collaboration will allow us to help more borrowers who otherwise might have been overlooked.”

Earlier this year, Loughborough Building Society also joined the later life lending panel of retirement specialist platform Advise Wise. The Society offers a flexible range of later life lending products with no maximum age limits and terms up to 35 years.

Last week, Legal and General held their annual awards ceremony crowning a wide range of lenders and brokers as winners.