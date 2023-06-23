You are here: Home - News -

West One Loans, Keystone Property Finance, SBI and MT Finance change rates – round-up

  23/06/2023
West One Loans, Keystone Property Finance, SBI and MT Finance change rates – round-up
West One Loans will withdraw fixed rate products in its residential range from 9am on Monday, citing further increases in interest rates.

The lender said that it would introduce updated fixed rates in its residential range early next week, and that its lifetime mortgage tracker products would continue to be available with rates standing at two per cent above the base rate.

West One Loans said that it would continue to accept application for its existing product range as long as it is submitted with a valid ESIS and the offer is issued by 27 July.

If changes are made to the application that means a new ESIS needs to issued, then a product will be selected from a new product range.

Keystone Property Finance to temporarily remove products

Keystone Property Finance said that due to “continued market conditions”, it will be withdrawing its current product offering at 6pm today.

It said that new rates would be available shortly.

The lender said that to access current rates a full mortgage application needs to be submitted prior to 6pm today.

 

Standard Bank of India withdraws standard and specialist ranges

Standard Bank of India will withdraw its current standard and specialist product ranges at 5pm today.

It said brokers needed to complete a decision in principle to secure current rates by 5pm today.

DIPs then need to be submitted as a full mortgage application by 5pm on 27 June.

The lender said that it would introduce a new range of standard and specialist rates by 27 June.

 

MT Finance changing BTL range

MT Finance said it was “making some necessary changes” to its buy-to-let mortgage range from 26 June.

 

