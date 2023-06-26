Stonebridge enters partnership with Air

Later life lending platform provider Air has partnered with mortgage and insurance network Stonebridge to give its adviser members access to its Air Sourcing tool.

Stonebridge’s members with relevant qualifications will also gain access to Air Club where they will be able to advise on exclusive products, gain support, receive an enhanced income and be open to certain deals.

The network’s appointed representatives (ARs) can also gain training from the Air Academy.

The academy offers modules which are accredited by the London Institute of Banking and Finance and aligned to the Equity Release Council’s Competency Framework.

Rob Clifford (pictured), chief executive at Stonebridge, said: “The need for later life lending advice is growing year-on-year and more advisers within our AR firms are either working in this space already, or looking at the ways and means by which they can add this to their toolkits.

“Advice in this space is vital and to deliver it requires a specific skillset and knowledge base; we have been committed to this sector for many years but see value in this deal with a specialist provider partner, as we know it will provide a range of additional services to our ARs including sourcing, products, training, and educational support. Air has all this and more, and through this new partnership we’ll ensure those advisers active in later life lending within the network have access to everything they need to provide the right outcomes for their clients.”

Mike Taylor, managing director of Air Club, added: “Stonebridge is a leader in the UK mortgage market and is committed to helping their adviser firms boost their skill sets and support as many customers as possible with good outcomes. We are therefore delighted to have signed a deal which will provide their teams with access to Air Sourcing, Air Club and Air Academy.

“Each of these unique offerings are designed to provide top quality support to users – something which is paramount in the current rapidly changing market.”