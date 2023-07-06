You are here: Home - News -

News

Two thirds of homes saw value uptick in last year – Zoopla

by:
  • 06/07/2023
  • 0
Two thirds of homes saw value uptick in last year – Zoopla
Around two in every three homes have grown in value by at least one per cent over the last year, but in the last six months this has fallen to around one in three, research has shown.

According to research from Zoopla, the average UK home has increased by £19 per day over the last 12 months, adding around £7,000 in value on average.

It continued that falling values were on the increase, with a quarter of homeowners experiencing a value loss of around £7,700, or around 2.6 per cent.

Zoopla said that this shows that the “impact of weaker demand is now affecting house prices”.

The company explained that since last year the “economic backdrop has becoming more challenging” impacting house value growth.

It pointed to tripling mortgage rates and cost of living pressures as dampeners on demand.

“That means the huge growth in house prices we saw over the pandemic years has now stalled and property prices are rising very slowly.

“With anticipated price corrections, we expect more homeowners to see either more limited gains or modest decreases in their home values over the coming months,” Zoopla explained.

Regional differences

Zoopla said that in Northern England, the Midlands and Wales, four in 10 homeowners saw the value of their homes grow since November 2022.

In Southern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland only a quarter of homes had increased in value, and in London, South East and Eastern regions, around one in five homes had grown in value.

The company explained that property values in the South were higher, so people would need bigger mortgages to buy them, and as mortgage rates were higher buyers were “wary” and demand as falling.

The top three areas seeing value increases since November were Halifax at 67 per cent, Wakefield and Derby at 65 per cent and Huddersfield at 59 per cent.

Zoopla said that smaller homes, like terraced houses, semi-detached homes and apartments, are keeping their values better than more expensive properties, but location was important.

“Home values are moving in different directions within different local contexts. The state of the local economy, facilities in the area and differences in the types of homes available will continue to influence home values,” it concluded.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Have mortgage lenders done enough to jump start the housing energy efficiency drive?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.