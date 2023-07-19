OneDome on mortgage broker acquisition trail to shore up platform success

The tech firm said the software, HomeBuyer Service, had received a positive response since it launched last year. It offers to manage the entire mortgage and transaction process for buyers at a fixed price of £999. This includes connecting them to estate agents, mortgage advisers and conveyancers.

OneDome said to support the growth of the HomeBuyer Service, it wanted to purchase more mortgage brokerage businesses and build on its acquisition of CMME Mortgages and CW Management Limited from private equity firm Livingbridge earlier this year.

Babek Ismayil (pictured), CEO and founder of OneDome, said: “We are thrilled with the remarkable success of our HomeBuyer Service. Our customers’ satisfaction is at the core of everything we do, and the positive reception has motivated us to acquire more mortgage brokers.

“Whilst we are actively looking for mortgage broker businesses to acquire, our primary goal remains centered on delivering exceptional value and an unmatched experience for homebuyers and estate agents.”

He added: “This is why we are particularly looking to acquire mortgage firms owned by estate agents. We can guarantee an exceptional level of service to both agents and their clients while removing the burden of managing a highly regulated business.”