You are here: Home - News -

News

OMS application volumes grow by a quarter in 2023

by:
  • 07/08/2023
  • 0
OMS application volumes grow by a quarter in 2023
Broker processing platform One Mortgage System (OMS) has reported that application volumes have risen by a quarter year-on-year.

The firm reported completion volumes had increased by 18 per cent year-on-year in July 2023, and the value of lending came to £6.5bn. This is up from £9bn in the whole of 2022.

Around 13,000 unique users have used the system since it was launched.

The company said that it was currently recruiting for first and second line software support members to grow its helpdesk team and deliver stronger service standards to its growing membership base.

The firm is also recruiting experienced developers to support system enhancements, integrations and optimisations along with a head of marketing, operations manager and two business development and relationship managers.

The customer relationship management system covers residential, buy-to-let, second charge, equity release, bridging, commercial plus general insurance and protection and has integrated with Iress, Twenty7Tec, iPipeline, Submissions Brain, Legal and General Ignite and Knowledge Bank.

Neal Jannels, managing director of OMS, said: “These represent some huge numbers and help demonstrate the rapid trajectory that OMS has been on over the past 12 months, and now is certainly not the time to rest on our laurels as we have ambitious growth plans in the pipeline.

“Within these plans, we are constantly looking for ways to improve our overall proposition. A crucial component within this is working closely with our users to better understand how they operate and where we can add greater value, efficiencies and levels of support to ensure they have assess to a cost-effective solution which delivers the products and service which matter for individual advisers as well as the overall business.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Have you seen an increase in customer enquiries since the launch of the Mortgage Charter?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.