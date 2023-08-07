OMS application volumes grow by a quarter in 2023

Broker processing platform One Mortgage System (OMS) has reported that application volumes have risen by a quarter year-on-year.

The firm reported completion volumes had increased by 18 per cent year-on-year in July 2023, and the value of lending came to £6.5bn. This is up from £9bn in the whole of 2022.

Around 13,000 unique users have used the system since it was launched.

The company said that it was currently recruiting for first and second line software support members to grow its helpdesk team and deliver stronger service standards to its growing membership base.

The firm is also recruiting experienced developers to support system enhancements, integrations and optimisations along with a head of marketing, operations manager and two business development and relationship managers.

The customer relationship management system covers residential, buy-to-let, second charge, equity release, bridging, commercial plus general insurance and protection and has integrated with Iress, Twenty7Tec, iPipeline, Submissions Brain, Legal and General Ignite and Knowledge Bank.

Neal Jannels, managing director of OMS, said: “These represent some huge numbers and help demonstrate the rapid trajectory that OMS has been on over the past 12 months, and now is certainly not the time to rest on our laurels as we have ambitious growth plans in the pipeline.

“Within these plans, we are constantly looking for ways to improve our overall proposition. A crucial component within this is working closely with our users to better understand how they operate and where we can add greater value, efficiencies and levels of support to ensure they have assess to a cost-effective solution which delivers the products and service which matter for individual advisers as well as the overall business.”