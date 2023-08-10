Natwest cuts rates and adds products; Clydesdale Bank lowers rates – round-up

Natwest has lowered rates across its new and existing customer ranges by around 0.65 per cent and added select new products.

The changes are effective from tomorrow.

On the new business side, residential purchase and remortgage two and five-year rates between 60 and 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) have been cut by around 0.65 per cent.

This includes its no-fee five-year fixed rate purchase 90 per cent LTV which has fallen by 0.65 per cent to 5.99 per cent.

The lender has added a range of new two and five-year fixed purchase and remortgage deals with rates starting from 6.59 per cent and 6.54 per cent respectively.

On the first-time buyer side, rates have been cut by up to 0.65 per cent. Its five-year fixed rate purchase at 90 per cent LTV with no fee and £250 cashback has decreased from 6.64 per cent to 5.99 per cent.

Natwest has added four first-time buyer products at 85 per cent LTV, with two-year fixed rates starting at 6.59 per cent and five-year fixed rates coming to 5.72 per cent.

Shared equity deals have been reduced by around 0.37 per cent, with its five-year fixed rate purchase at 75 per cent LTV with £995 fee and £250 cashback and its rate lowers from 5.99 per cent to 5.62 per cent.

There are also four new shared equity products between 60 and 75 per cent LTV starting from 5.62 per cent.

Help to Buy deals have been lowered by around 0.4 per cent and added four remortgage deals. Pricing starts from 5.63 per cent.

Buy-to-let rates have decreased by around 0.25 per cent. An example includes its two-year fixed rate purchase at 60 per cent LTV from 6.54 per cent to 6.29 per cent with a product fee of £1.495 fee.

Natwest has also released several green mortgages, with two and five-year fixed purchase and remortgage deals. Rates start from 6.09 per cent.

Buy-to-let green mortgages have been lowered by around 0.2 per cent, with its two-year fixed rate purchase deal at 65 per cent LTV with a £995 fee have decreased from 6.54 per cent to 6.34 per cent.

Within its existing customer range, residential switcher products have fallen by around 0.15 per cent. This includes its two-year fixed rate at 85 per cent LTV with £995 product fee has reduced from 6.34 per cent to 6.19 per cent.

Buy-to-let standard switcher products have also fallen by around 0.2 per cent. Its two-year fixed rated at 60 per cent LTV with £995 fee has gone down by 5.79 per cent to 5.69 per cent.

Clydesdale Bank cuts select deals by up to 0.25 per cent

Clydesdale Bank is will reduce select exclusive purchase deals by around 0.1 per cent. Its two-year fixed rate at 90 per cent LTV has decreased by 0.06 per cent to 6.14 per cent.

Its five-year fixed rate at 90 per cent LTV has lowered by around 0.1 per cent to 5.65 per cent. Deals were available between £300,000 and £600,000.

Exclusive large loan two and five-year fixed rates at 65 and 75 per cent LTV have been cut by 0.1 per cent with pricing starting from 5.6 per cent.

Select new and existing customer products have been reduced by up to 0.25 per cent.

Professional two-year fixed rates have been cut by up to 0.25 per cent at 85 and 90 per cent LTV, with rates starting from 6.6 per cent.

Professional five-year fixed rates will fall by up to 0.2 per cent and begin from 5.9 per cent.

Selected two and five-year fixed rates at 65 per cent 75 per cent LTV will be lowered by up to 0.07 and 0.1 per cent respectively.