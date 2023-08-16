You are here: Home - News -

News

Sustainability more important to homeowners but cost concerns remain – Natwest

by:
  • 16/08/2023
  • 0
Sustainability more important to homeowners but cost concerns remain – Natwest
Homeowners are increasingly prioritising the sustainability of their properties when looking to buy, but the costs attached to upgrading their homes are still a barrier, a study from a bank has found.

The Natwest Greener Homes Attitude Tracker in conjunction with S&P Global found that 40 per cent of prospective homebuyers felt the energy performance certificate (EPC) of their future home was a ‘very important’ consideration. 

This was up marginally from the 39 per cent who said the same in the first quarter of this year. 

Two thirds of current homeowners plan to retrofit their homes to make them greener over the next decade, which is up from 63 per cent previously. 

As for making changes sooner, 22 per cent of homeowners said they were planning works in the next 12 months, up from 21 per cent in Q1. 

 

Costly works 

A fifth of homeowners said they were not planning to make any improvements in the next 10 years at all, while 14 per cent said they did not know whether they would. Among the people who were unsure or unwilling about making their homes more sustainable, 32 per cent cited the disruption that works would cause as the main deterrent.  

Some 29 per cent cited financing options. 

With energy efficiency assessor Quidos estimating that the cost to install a heat pump, cavity wall insulation, loft insulation, double glazed windows and solar panels would amount to £34,500, respondents gave an average timeframe of 15 years when asked how long it would take to recoup the money spent through savings on energy bills. 

Lloyd Cochrane, head of mortgages at Natwest, said: “We know that cost remains a high barrier to homeowners when making these changes and that’s clearly unsurprising given the significant increase in cost of living. It’s important to note that we took the average of £34,000 from a range of installations however this varies widely depending on what a homeowner plans to install. However, we know there needs to be a change in making the options more accessible to our customers and wider homeowners across the UK.  

“That’s why we’re leading industry wide work including our retrofit project – it informs our understanding of what we can do to help and future products that might assist homeowners in the process.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Have you seen an increase in customer enquiries since the launch of the Mortgage Charter?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.