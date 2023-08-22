You are here: Home - News -

Nationwide trims rates by 0.4 per cent

by:
  • 22/08/2023
  • 0
Nationwide will reduce fixed mortgage rates by up to 0.4 per cent from 23 August.

The largest cuts will be made to its range for new borrowers moving home and this includes a fee-free five-year fix at 60 per cent loan to value (LTV), which has gone down from 5.79 per cent to 5.39 per cent. 

In the same range, a three-year fix at 75 per cent LTV with a £999 fee is 0.1 per cent lower at 5.89 per cent, while a two-year fix also with a £999 fee at 60 per cent LTV has gone down by 0.2 per cent to 5.94 per cent. 

For first-time buyers, the mutual has made reductions of up to 0.35 per cent. 

This includes a five-year fix with no fee at 60 per cent LTV, which is 5.44 per cent down from 5.79 per cent. 

For products with a £999 fee, there is a two-year fix at 75 per cent LTV which has been cut by 0.25 per cent to 6.04 per cent, and a three-year fix at 60 per cent LTV which is down by 0.19 per cent to 5.94 per cent. 

Across its remortgage products, Nationwide has made reductions of up to 0.15 per cent, such as its five-year fix at 60 per cent LTV which has fallen by that amount to 5.49 per cent. This has a £999 fee. 

It has also cut the rate on a fee-free two-year fix at 75 per cent LTV from 6.54 per cent to 6.39 per cent, and a fee-free three-year fix at 90 per cent LTV from 6.34 per cent to 6.3 per cent. 

Rates will also decrease by up to 0.4 per cent on select two, three and five-year fixes for existing borrowers moving home, while switcher and additional borrowing rates will be cut by up to 0.1 per cent. 

Henry Jordan, director of home at Nationwide Building Society, said: “As economic conditions continue to stabilise, we are able to make further cuts to our mortgage rates, building on the reductions we have made in recent weeks.” 

