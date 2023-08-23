You are here: Home - News -

Tenet to make ‘small number’ of redundancies following strategic review

  • 23/08/2023
Tenet Group is set to make some redundancies across its business following a strategic review.

This comes after the company decided to dispose of its network business earlier this week and sell its Tenet Network to LSL and Openwork. 

Mortgage Solutions understands that the group has aimed to save a significant number of jobs as part of this review and only expects to make a ‘small number’ of redundancies. 

Its staff are expected to stay on until December 2023 at the latest and until then, Tenet will operate as usual. 

Tenet is expected to consult with its staff about this and the company is working to minimise the number of redundancies. It will be supporting affected employees, this publication understands. 

The group will retain its subsidiaries Tenet and You, Tenet Mortgage Solutions, Tenet Financial Services and Tenet Compliance Services. 

On the sale of its network, Phillip Hilling, chairman of Tenet Group, said the strategic review was in the “long-term best interest” of its stakeholders and he was happy to secure agreements with well-established companies. 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

