You are here: Home - News -

News

More than half of prospective borrowers would consider lodgers

by:
  • 24/08/2023
  • 0
More than half of prospective borrowers would consider lodgers
Around 52 per cent of prospective buyers say that they would consider having a lodger to supplement their outgoings given the current economic climate.

According to research from Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB), within that number, 17 per cent say they definitely plan on having a lodger and 21 per cent would consider a lodger to help cover the cost of household bills.

Around 18 per cent said they would need to buy with a partner, nine per cent would need help of a family member and seven per cent plan on buying with a friend.

Only one in 10 think they could buy a property by themselves.

 

Buying with friends

The proportions of prospective homebuyers considering changing their plans rises to nearly three quarters of 25 to 34-year-olds.

Around a quarter say they would need to buy with a partner for increased deposit and incomes, 10 per cent with a friend and 10 per cent with a family member.

A fifth of aspiring homeowners at the early stage of the homebuying process believe they will need a guarantor, which falls to nine per cent who are nearer to completion.

Economic uncertainty, driven by high inflation, interest rates and rising mortgage rates, is a significant barrier for two in five homebuyers.

Nearly a third said the main challenge was saving for a deposit, 27 per cent cited a slowdown in the housing market and a quarter pointed to being accepted for a mortgage.

 

Game changers

Ben Thompson, deputy CEO at MAB, said: “The difficult and volatile economy has significantly changed the game for prospective buyers. For 15 per cent of this demographic, it means they have already delayed homeownership plans.

“As high inflation levels dig deeper into people’s finances, many will be finding it incredibly difficult to stash away funds for deposits and subsequent mortgage repayments – especially those seeking to buy alone.

“A good way to help generate some extra money to pay for bills or contribute to a mortgage is to consider getting a lodger. However, it is important to note that you should still ensure you’ll be able to meet your mortgage repayments each month, and be able to go without that extra cash in the event they move out.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Have you seen an increase in customer enquiries since the launch of the Mortgage Charter?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.