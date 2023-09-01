Government proposes wider access to heat pump installation

The government has proposed measures to make it easier and cheaper for homeowners and small businesses to install heat pumps.

This includes varying the levels of available grants and basing them on the property type or existing heat source.

The government said this could make installations more affordable.

It is also proposing to remove the need to install loft or cavity wall insulation before installing a heat pump, which would save homeowners time and money.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said these proposals would help homes and businesses transition away from foreign fossil fuels to use homegrown energy. This is part of the government’s plan to decarbonise the heating systems used in the UK.

Other initiatives include the Boiler Upgrade Scheme which was extended until 2028 and offers grants towards green home upgrades as well as a zero VAT rate on installations.

Homeowners will also be given the option to install biomass boilers which also work as an oven, giving them access to new green technology.

‘A vital tool in cutting emissions’

Lord Callanan, minister for energy efficiency and green finance, said: “Heat pumps are a vital tool in cutting the carbon emissions from people heating their homes, while also helping to drive down costs and boosting our energy security.

“While a heat pump can be installed for a similar price to installing a gas boiler, the support we’ve put in place means it is an option for more and more households.

“Today’s changes go even further and will mean even more people could benefit from making the switch, offering them the option for a low-emission, low-cost form of heating their homes.”