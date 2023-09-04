You are here: Home - News -

News

Property Circle launches lead generator for brokers

  • 04/09/2023
Technology company Property Circle has created a lead generation platform for mortgage brokers, letting agents and estate agents.

The firm said brokers could engage with clients through the platform and identify future opportunities to find solutions for them. 

It can integrate with existing CRMs and will regularly review a client’s mortgage, and provide insights which suggest loan to value (LTV) changes as well as better available products. The platform also provides immediate updates and prompts them to get in touch with clients. 

The platform can also be tailored to reflect the broker’s personal branding. 

 

Property Circle: ‘A revolutionary helpmate’

Marc Randall (pictured), CEO of Property Circle, said: “Our platform is a revolutionary helpmate for brokers that interrogates their client databases 24/7, identifies new opportunities and gives them the chance to not only maximise new business but also make sure that existing clients receive an ongoing Rolls Royce personal service, a feature that will become increasingly important under the new Consumer Duty rules. 

“Essentially, we are offering software designed specifically to take the guesswork out of managing a modern client bank by automatically delivering smarter engagement and retention tools to track down all the leads brokers need and give them the supporting evidence to engage with their clients.” 

He added: “For buy-to-let clients, it reviews every portfolio and shows where performance could be improved. No more looking through spreadsheets, trawling through client banks, reviewing every product to see if there is an opportunity or looking for every product end date, and hoping that the lender hasn’t got there first.” 

