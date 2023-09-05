You are here: Home - News -

News

Accord cuts high LTV rates

  05/09/2023
Accord Mortgages has reduced rates at higher loan to value (LTV) mortgage tiers.

The lender said it took the opportunity to benefit from falling swap rates with reductions of up to 0.2 per cent at 95 per cent LTV. 

This includes a fee-free five-year fix up to 95 per cent LTV which has declined from 6.32 per cent to 6.12 per cent. This is available for house purchases and comes with a free standard valuation. 

There is also a two-year fix at 85 per cent LTV for house purchases, which has reduced from 6.47 per cent to 6.31 per cent. This has a £995 product fee and offers a free standard valuation as well as £250 cashback. 

There is also a fee-free five-year fix remortgage product at 90 per cent LTV, which has gone down from 5.92 per cent to 5.87 per cent. This offers free legals and standard valuation. 

Across its intermediary-only Cascade Score range which is available to clients who do not fit the lender’s higher LTV criteria but do meet the standard one, rates have been reduced by up to 0.98 per cent. 

This includes a two-year fix at 90 per cent LTV, which has a rate of 6.75 per cent, down from 7.72 per cent. It has a £1,495 fee, a free standard valuation and is available for purchase. 

Gemma Hyland, mortgage product manager at Accord Mortgages, said: “We’re so pleased to add more competitive products to the range, especially at higher LTVs – which should be good news for those with a smaller deposit. 

“Offering better value on some of our more niche products, including our Cascade Score ones, means that we can also help a wider range of borrowers to fulfil their home ownership aspirations.” 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.