News

BOI reprices bespoke resi rates

  05/09/2023
Bank of Ireland has improved bespoke new business residential rates from 9am tomorrow, including standard, green new build, buy-to-let and large loans.

In its standard mortgage range, the lender has introduced products between 60 and 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) with two and five-year fixed rates and various fee structures available.

Its no-fee two-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV is 5.89 per cent and its fee-free five-year fixed rate at the same LTV tier is 5.49 per cent.

Bank of Ireland has brought out two green new build houses at 90 per cent LTV, its fee-free two-year fixed rate is 6.54 per cent and five-year fixed rate is 5.85 per cent.

On the buy-to-let side, products have been brought out between 60 and 75 per cent LTV.

Its no-fee two-year fixed rates at 60 per cent LTV is 6.14 per cent and at 75 per cent LTV rates start from 6.52 per cent.

In its large loan range, which goes from 75 to 90 per cent LTV, its two-year fixed rate is priced from 6.15 per cent and five-year fixed rate is 5.61 per cent.

Large loan variable mortgage products start from 7.79 per cent at 75 per cent LTV.

New applications must be completed and submitted, and accepted agreements in principle must be converted to a full application by 9am, Wednesday 6 September.

