Santander has introduced a 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) residential fixed rate for remortgage clients and reduced select fixed rates by up to 0.11 per cent.

The lender has made no changes to residential tracker, buy-to-let range or product transfer rates.

Santander will introduce the 60 per cent LTV fixed rates from tomorrow.

The products include two and five-year fixed rates for remortgage clients, with pricing due to be released tomorrow.

Residential fixed rates are reducing by between 0.04 per cent and 0.11 per cent for remortgage clients.

Specific pricing will be announced tomorrow.