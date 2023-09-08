You are here: Home - News -

News

Number of new homes gaining planning permission falls to new low – HBF

by:
  • 08/09/2023
  • 0
Number of new homes gaining planning permission falls to new low – HBF
The number of housing projects in England that were granted planning permission fell to 2,456 in Q2, data from a housebuilding trade association showed.

This was a tenth down on the preceding quarter and 20 per cent lower than the year before, analysis from the Home Builders Federation (HBF) revealed.  

Its Housing Pipeline report based on information from Glenigan also showed that this was the lowest number of projects that were granted planning permission since the report began in 2006. 

The decline in approved projects follows a nine per cent drop in Q1 and a nine per cent decrease throughout 2022. 

HBF said this was a sign of reduced appetite for investment among housebuilders due to the economy, political decisions and a “riskier” planning environment. 

The HBF warned this could confirm industry warnings and lead to the number of homes being built falling to record lows. 

Some 62,681 homes gained approval in Q2, which was 16 per cent lower than Q1 and 13 per cent down on the same period last year. 

Excluding Q2 2020 which was impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, this was the lowest number of approved homes during a quarterly period since 2015. 

Compared to last year, 19 per cent fewer new homes and new sites were approved in the first half of 2023. 

The HBF said if this translated into completions, there could be 44,000 fewer homes delivered this year bringing net housing supply in England down to levels not seen for a decade. 

Earlier this year, the association warned the government that its stance on planning and nutrient neutrality could halve housing supply to 120,000 homes a year. It said its latest report made this look likely. 

 

Regional differences 

Regionally, approved homes and sites fell the furthest in Yorkshire and the Humber with a 54 per cent decline on the previous quarter. 

This was followed by the East Midlands, London and the South West, where respective falls of 38 per cent, 25 per cent and 20 per cent were recorded. 

Increases were seen in the North East, East of England, West Midlands and Wales where quarterly rises of 26 per cent, 31 per cent, 19 per cent and 29 per cent were respectively recorded. 

Stewart Baseley, executive chairman of the Home Builders Federation, said: “Over recent years, the policy environment has become increasingly anti-development and anti-business and as a direct result, we are seeing a sharp fall in the number of homes being built. 

“The government’s capitulation to the NIMBY lobby on planning, its mishandling of water legislation and, amidst a lack of mortgage availability, the lack of support for first-time buyers could see housing supply drop markedly in the coming years. Fewer homes being built amidst an acute housing crisis has clear social implications, in particular for young people, and will reduce economic activity and cost jobs.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

To what extent has the implementation of Consumer Duty changed your working practices?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.