Tuscan Capital hires Steven as sales director in sales structure revamp

  • 11/09/2023
Specialist lender Tuscan Capital has appointed Jaxon Stevens as sales director as part of a revamp of its sales structure.

Stevens will report to Tuscan Capital’s chief executive Colin Sanders and will join with immediate effect.

He will lead the sales team covering the whole country, including regional offices in Manchester and Birmingham, led by Carl Graham and Amjad Ibn Abdul respectively, and London and Home Counties offices covered by Stephen Palfreeman and Jim Nash.

Stevens has over 25 years’ experience and joins from Sancus Lending where he worked for around two years, most recently as sales director.

Prior to that, he was head of national business development at Omni Property Finance for around a year and before that, he was head of national sales and head of networks at Positive Lending for nearly six years.

He also worked as the national business development manager at The Loans Engine for around a year.

Tuscan Capital said that the creation of its new sales structure has been done to “broaden its distribution and provide further support and resource to its brokers and intermediary partners to place deals in an increasingly complex marketplace”.

Along with its fast-track process, high leverage purchase and its commercial propositions, the new structure will mean it is “well-placed to grow its loan book in the months ahead”.

The firm said that it would continue to grow its field-based presence and its client services team.

 

‘Revamped sales structure’

Sanders said: “We have been working on our revamped sales structure for some time and therefore it is very pleasing to be able to launch and announce the appointment of Jaxon as our new sales director.

“Jaxon is an individual who is well-known and highly respected in our marketplace with a vast network of property finance professionals and a track record of managing high-performing national sales teams for over a decade.”

He added: “He also has a strong, in-depth understanding of various financial solutions, especially in the short-term lending space having dealt with bridging, development, and refurbishment on both residential and commercial assets in recent years.

“We believe with our proposition and the experience we have put in place to support it, together with our reliable liquidity, it’s the right time to broaden our distribution through Jaxon’s connections and leadership.”

Stevens continued: “I’ve looked at Tuscan’s journey so far and where it is with its funding, proposition and the capable team that has been assembled and have jumped at the chance to join them and to lead the charge. I can’t wait to get to work and am looking forward to taking the Tuscan proposition out to as wide a range of market relationships as possible.”

