TMA Club adds StrideUp to lender panel

by:
  • 13/09/2023
Financial provider StrideUp has been added to TMA’s lender panel, giving its members access to its products.

Member firms will be able to access the lender’s two, five and 10-year fixed rates which are also subject to a “flexible underwriting approach and specialist criteria”.

StrideUp is aimed at aspirational homeowners and offers enhanced affordability for family supported applications. It also supports visa and self-employed applicants.

Their product is constructed as a Home Purchase Plan, which is a is Shariah-compliant form of home finance that customers can use for purchase or refinance.

Guy Batchelor, chief distribution officer at StrideUp, said: “Today’s mortgage market fails to cater for the next generation of homeowners and so innovative solutions are required. StrideUp’s mission is to provide flexible home finance solutions that allow people to successfully get onto the property ladder.

“Our strategy is to partner with leading distribution partners and so it makes perfect sense for us to join TMA’s lender panel. I’m confident that their member firms will be interested in our proposition, which offers real solutions to first-time buyers.”

Lisa Martin, development director at TMA Club, added: “It is vital that our lending panel meets the growing challenges and needs of customers and so adding a lender, like StrideUp, to our panel, helps our brokers provide more choice and options for those seeking to get onto the housing ladder.

“We will continue to work hard to maintain TMA’s position at the forefront of the intermediary market and provide our brokers and their customers with a range of solutions to meet their needs.”

