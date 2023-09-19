Third Income Protection Awareness Week to highlight ‘focus on value not just price’

Income Protection Awareness Week runs this year from 18-22 September, and includes a host of events for financial advisers around how to improve understanding and awareness of the products among their clients.

This is the third annual Income Protection Awareness Week, which is the brainchild of the Income Protection Taskforce (IPTF).

Brokers can register for the sessions they would like to attend virtually on the IPTF website. CPD certificates will be issued to those who attend the sessions after the week has finished.

On Monday virtual attendees were run through how to grow their client bank, while today’s subject matter was how to prepare for successful client meetings.

The subjects of the remaining sessions this week are:

Overcoming top income protection objections

Navigating income protection underwriting

Providing continuing value for clients

Last year’s event saw a surge in engagement, with the week generating 5,046 registrations and content being viewed by almost 3,500 people either live or on demand.

The IPTF said that now more than ever the focus must be on value rather than price. It said: “All clients and potential clients will have the cost-of-living crisis and rising prices on their mind but there is a real need to focus on the financial objective and value of protection rather than focus on price and race to the cheapest option.”