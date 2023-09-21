You are here: Home - News -

LiveMore to suggest ‘counter offers’ to later life borrowers

  • 21/09/2023
Later life lender LiveMore has launched a ‘counter offer’ feature to its platform which will suggest alternative products for clients who do not pass the affordability check.

Advisers will only need to enter their client’s details once and the lender will return all the product options it offers including alternatives. 

This will reduce the need for advisers to restart an application if another product is suitable. 

The change follows the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) review of the later life mortgage market which called for higher standards, including more consideration for alternative products for older borrowers. 

 

Technology to enable better advice

Leon Diamond (pictured), CEO and founder of LiveMore, said: “The FCA has been clear that borrowers over 50 aren’t being given great advice. We believe technology is key to enabling brokers to give better advice to their clients. 

“We’re always listening to brokers, and we often hear they aren’t always confident in placing later life cases. In response, we’re building a holistic platform to take away the stress of placing cases for borrowers aged 50-90+.” 

He added: “When using LiveMore’s platform, brokers only have to key their clients details once. In exchange, we’ll show them every available product, from capital and repayment to interest-only through to equity release. 

“With ‘counter offer’, we go one step further and show alternative options that may work for the borrower, giving the broker a full picture to confidently go back to their client.” 

We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.