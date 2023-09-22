You are here: Home - News -

Fleet Mortgages cuts rates and adds deals

  22/09/2023
Fleet Mortgages cuts rates and adds deals
Fleet Mortgages has lowered two and five-year fixed rates by up to 0.15 per cent and has brought out a green seven-year fixed rate.

The lender’s two-year fixed rate for standard and limited company borrowers up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) is priced at 5.64 per cent, and its five-year fixed rate up to 70 per cent LTV is 5.54 per cent and up to 75 per cent LTV pricing comes to 5.94 per cent.

The firm’s green five-year fix, for properties with an A-C EPC rating, up to 75 per cent LTV is 5.84 per cent.

For houses in multiple occupation (HMO) borrowers, its two-year fixed rate up to 75 per cent LTV is 5.84 per cent; its five-year fix up to 70 per cent LTV is priced at 5.74 per cent, and up to 75 per cent LTV pricing comes to 6.08 per cent; and its green five-year fix up to 75 per cent LTV is 5.98 per cent.

Fleet’s green seven-year fixed rate products are available up to 75 per cent LTV, are priced at 5.74 per cent for standard and limited company borrowers, and at 5.88 per cent for HMO borrowers.

This is 10 basis points below Fleet’s current green five-year fix, and comes with a product fee of three per cent.

 

Fleet: ‘Landlords facing affordability challenge’

Steve Cox, chief commercial officer at Fleet Mortgages, said: “Competitive pricing on products such as these, plus a strong appetite to lend and excellent service levels, should hopefully appeal to our adviser partners and their landlord clients as they seek finance.

“Fleet is under no illusions that landlord borrowers are facing an affordability challenge following the rise in rates, however as a specialist in this sector, we want to offer plenty of product options to meet their needs, and hopefully this cut to rates will also help deliver lower monthly payments.

“We would urge advisers with landlord clients currently looking for either purchase or refinance options to get in contact with our sales team, in order to explore how Fleet can best support them.”

