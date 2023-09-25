You are here: Home - News -

News

Nottingham BS ups proc fee and adds resi deals

by:
  • 25/09/2023
  • 0
Nottingham BS ups proc fee and adds resi deals
Nottingham Building Society has increased the procuration fee received by brokers for residential retention products to 0.3 per cent, up from 0.25 per cent previously, and added residential deals and lowered select rates.

The lender said that the product updates were “designed to provide even more options and flexibility to brokers, whilst helping more individuals in their pursuit of home ownership”.

Nottingham has cut residential two-year fixed rates by up to 0.23 per cent and brought out 75 and 85 per cent loan to value (LTV) products with no fees.

The firm has also refreshed end dates to 31 December on all two-year fixed rates.

Alison Pallett (pictured), sales director at Nottingham Building Society, said: “In the last six months, we have been making significant enhancements to our new business criteria, and there are more to come. In the meantime, we have taken the decision to enhance the procuration fee we pay on our standard residential product transfers, with immediate effect.

“We understand and appreciate the value of advice to new and existing customers and all of the work this involves; we hope this increase sends out a strong message and demonstrates our continued support to our intermediary partners who work tirelessly to do the right thing.

“The changes are also further evidence of our strategy of making home buying more accessible for those borrowers who have historically struggled to secure mainstream mortgages.”

 

Great news from an understanding lender

Andrew Montlake, managing director of Coreco, added: “This is great news from a lender that clearly understands the broker market and appreciates the hard work they do.

“The advice process brokers follow, especially in the wake of ever-changing rates and Consumer Duty, is no different whether arranging a product transfer or a remortgage.

“Brokers and lenders need to work together now more than ever for the benefit of our clients, and sometimes it is steps like this that acknowledge important role brokers play in ensuring clients get proper advice that can make all the difference.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

To what extent has the implementation of Consumer Duty changed your working practices?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.