News

The Mortgage Lender brings out BTL products and cut rates; Aldermore adds deals – round-up

  • 26/09/2023
The Mortgage Lender brings out BTL products and cut rates; Aldermore adds deals – round-up
The Mortgage Lender (TML) has released two buy-to-let products, including a standard and house in multiple occupation (HMO) and multi-unit block (MUB) deal, and lowered rates for select deals.

The new products include a standard two-year fixed rate priced at 4.69 per cent, with a five per cent completion fee.

Its HMO and MUB version comes to 6.19 per cent and three per cent completion fee.

TML has cut rates for four of its standard five-year fixed standard and standard HMO products.

Its 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) deals have been cut by up to 0.15 per cent, with completion fees ranging from two to five per cent and a flat fee of £2,495.

The lender said that the new products and rate cuts would give brokers “more choice” to offer their clients.

Steve Griffiths, chief commercial officer at TML, said: “In an increasingly competitive market, with affordability challenges still prevalent, we recognise that brokers and landlords are still seeking the best rates possible for their properties and portfolios.

“We’re pleased to not only introduce new products to the market, but also offer rate reductions on a number of our buy-to-let products, giving brokers more choice for their customer base.”

 

Aldermore releases duo of BTL products

Aldermore has brought out two buy-to-let products to “further support landlords in securing better deals for their portfolios”.

The deals will be available from 9am tomorrow.

The lender has added a five-year fixed rate for individual and company landlords with single residential investment properties at 5.09 per cent at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV).

The other deal includes a five-year fixed rate for individual and company landlords with multiple properties at 5.09 per cent at 75 per cent LTV.

Jon Cooper head of mortgages at Aldermore, said: “We understand the important role landlords play in the UK housing market and that they have varied portfolios which can often be overlooked by high street lenders.

“At Aldermore, we continue to review and build our product range to ensure landlords have a number of options available to help find a mortgage that is right for them.”

 

