Clydesdale adds exclusives and cuts rates; BM Solutions to reduce rates – round-up

Clydesdale Bank has released professional purchase exclusives, lowered rates including large loan and professional mortgages.

The changes come into force from tomorrow.

The exclusives include two-year fixed professional purchase rate at 85 per cent loan to value (LTV) at 6.1 per cent and a five-year fixed rate at the same LTV tier the rate is 5.29 per cent.

These deals are available for loan sizes between £150,000 and £1m.

On the large loan size, two-year fixed rates at 65 per cent LTV will fall by 0.35 per cent to 5.53 per cent. Its five-year fixed rate at the same LTV tier will be cut by 0.2 per cent to 5.19 per cent.

Its two and five-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV will be reduced by up to 0.05 per cent.

These deals are available for loan sizes between £1m and £2m.

Within its new and existing customer product ranges, its professional two-year fixed rates will be cut by 0.1 per cent to 6.09 per cent.

Selected professional five-year fixed rates will be reduced by up to 0.05 per cent and rates will begin from 5.35 per cent.

Newly-qualified professional two-year fixed rates will fall by up to 0.25 per cent, starting from 6.14 per cent.

Five-year fixed newly-qualified professional rates will decrease by up to 0.25 per cent and begin from 5.55 per cent.

Selected two and five-year fixed rates will be reduced by up to 0.25 per cent.

BM Solutions rates decrease

Buy-to-let specialist BM Solutions will lower buy-to-let and let-to-buy rates from next Monday.

Examples of changes include its fee-free two-year fixed homebuyer rate at 50 per cent loan to value (LTV) will go down by 0.91 per cent to 6.14 per cent.

At 65 per cent LTV, rates will fall by 0.91 per cent to 6.34 per cent and at 75 per cent LTV will decrease by 6.74 per cent.

The average loan size for 50 and 65 per cent LTV range from £35,000 to £1m and at 75 per cent LTV the loan sizes range from £25,000 to £750,000.

On the remortgage side, its fee-free two-year fixed rate at 50 per cent LTV will decrease from 0.17 per cent to 6.14 per cent and at 65 per cent LTV the same cut has been made and the rate stands 6.34 per cent.

At 75 per cent LTV, the rate will fall by around 0.68 per cent to 6.74 per cent.