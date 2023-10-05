You are here: Home - News -

Family BS reduces fixed rates and adds two-year deals

  • 05/10/2023
Family Building Society has lowered all its owner occupier and buy-to-let fixed rates and launched a range of two-year fixed rates.

On the owner occupier-side, all five-year fixed rate products have been cut with core range repayment products start from 5.54 per cent.

Joint mortgage sole owner repayment products begin from 5.74 per cent and family mortgage deals are priced from 5.79 per cent.

Core range interest-only products start from 6.19 per cent and retirement interest-only (RIO) reduced to 6.49 per cent.

Within its buy-to-let range, all five-year fixed rates have also been reduced. UK landlord five-year fixed rates begin from 6.14 per cent.

Five-year fixed rates for limited company special purpose vehicles (SPV) start from 6.14 per cent and expat rates are priced from 6.59 per cent.

The lender has brought out two-year fixed rates in its owner occupier range, with core range repayment products starting from 6.24 per cent.

Joint mortgage sole owner repayment products begin from 6.44 per cent and core range interest-only deals start from 6.89 per cent.

Keith Barber (pictured), director of business development at Family Building Society, said: “We’re pleased to announce the reintroduction of our two-year fixed rate products and a rate reduction across all our five-year fixed rate products.

“These rate reductions will be especially welcomed by intermediaries looking to help underserved borrowers who may be coming to the end of their existing fixed term loans and looking to fix their repayments for the foreseeable future.”

We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.