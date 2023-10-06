Coventry confirms rate cuts; Aldermore relaunches resi and BTL deals – round-up

Coventry Building Society has confirmed that it will lower the rates for most of its fixed rates, with residential rates falling by up to 0.45 per cent and buy-to-let rates reducing by up to 0.2 per cent.

Highlights include its five-year fixed rate for residential purchase at 65 per cent loan to value (LTV) with a £999 fee which has gone down to 4.92 per cent.

Its five-year fixed rate for buy-to-let purchase and remortgage at 75 per cent LTV with £1,999 product fee is now priced at 5.4 per cent.

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “It’s encouraging to see that rates are continuing on the downward trajectory, and sub-five per cent deals are back on the table.

“Fixed rates remain to be popular, so we’re supporting our broker partners with reductions on selected two, three and five-year fixed rate deals, giving them the options they need to help their clients.”

Aldermore lowers rates

Aldermore will relaunch a range of products across its buy-to-let and residential owner-occupied mortgages for new and existing customers.

The lender has also introduced buy-to-let products in its new customer range, with rates beginning from 5.19 per cent for a limited edition five-year fixed rate with a five per cent fee at 75 per cent LTV and is a multi-property product for individual and company landlords with residential investment properties.

Aldermore has reduced new customer buy-to-let rates with its five-year fixed rate-multi property product for individual and company landlords with residential investment properties falling to 4.99 per cent at 75 per cent LTV with a seven per cent fee.

On the residential side, new customer standard level one product starts from 5.94 per cent for a five-year fixed rate with £999 fee at 65 per cent LTV and high LTV products start from 6.69 per cent at 85 per cent LTV for a five-year fixed rate with a £999 fee.

Residential owner-occupied standard level two products are priced from 6.64 per cent for a five-year fixed rate with £999 fee at 75 per cent LTV.

In its existing customer residential owner occupier standard deals start from 5.94 per cent for a five-year fixed rate at 65 per cent LTV.

Cuts have also been made to its existing customer residential owner occupied high LTV and Help to Buy rates.

Within its buy-to-let existing customer ranges, individual and company landlord pricing starts from 6.49 per cent for a five-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTC and HMO and multi-unit freehold rate begin from 6.79 per cent for a five-year fixed rate at 80 per cent LTV.

Jon Cooper, head of mortgages at Aldermore, said: “We remain committed to helping people access the property market, whether its landlords, first time buyers or existing home owners wanting to remortgage.

“By reducing the rates across the entire mortgage range and continuing to place a strong emphasis on broker support and expert guidance, I’m delighted that we are able to help brokers find solutions for today’s clients.”