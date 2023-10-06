You are here: Home - News -

News

Coventry confirms rate cuts; Aldermore relaunches resi and BTL deals – round-up

by:
  • 06/10/2023
  • 0
Coventry confirms rate cuts; Aldermore relaunches resi and BTL deals – round-up
Coventry Building Society has confirmed that it will lower the rates for most of its fixed rates, with residential rates falling by up to 0.45 per cent and buy-to-let rates reducing by up to 0.2 per cent.

Highlights include its five-year fixed rate for residential purchase at 65 per cent loan to value (LTV) with a £999 fee which has gone down to 4.92 per cent.

Its five-year fixed rate for buy-to-let purchase and remortgage at 75 per cent LTV with £1,999 product fee is now priced at 5.4 per cent.

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “It’s encouraging to see that rates are continuing on the downward trajectory, and sub-five per cent deals are back on the table.

“Fixed rates remain to be popular, so we’re supporting our broker partners with reductions on selected two, three and five-year fixed rate deals, giving them the options they need to help their clients.”

 

Aldermore lowers rates

Aldermore will relaunch a range of products across its buy-to-let and residential owner-occupied mortgages for new and existing customers.

The lender has also introduced buy-to-let products in its new customer range, with rates beginning from 5.19 per cent for a limited edition five-year fixed rate with a five per cent fee at 75 per cent LTV and is a multi-property product for individual and company landlords with residential investment properties.

Aldermore has reduced new customer buy-to-let rates with its five-year fixed rate-multi property product for individual and company landlords with residential investment properties falling to 4.99 per cent at 75 per cent LTV with a seven per cent fee.

On the residential side, new customer standard level one product starts from 5.94 per cent for a five-year fixed rate with £999 fee at 65 per cent LTV and high LTV products start from 6.69 per cent at 85 per cent LTV for a five-year fixed rate with a £999 fee.

Residential owner-occupied standard level two products are priced from 6.64 per cent for a five-year fixed rate with £999 fee at 75 per cent LTV.

In its existing customer residential owner occupier standard deals start from 5.94 per cent for a five-year fixed rate at 65 per cent LTV.

Cuts have also been made to its existing customer residential owner occupied high LTV and Help to Buy rates.

Within its buy-to-let existing customer ranges, individual and company landlord pricing starts from 6.49 per cent for a five-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTC and HMO and multi-unit freehold rate begin from 6.79 per cent for a five-year fixed rate at 80 per cent LTV.

Jon Cooper, head of mortgages at Aldermore, said: “We remain committed to helping people access the property market, whether its landlords, first time buyers or existing home owners wanting to remortgage.

“By reducing the rates across the entire mortgage range and continuing to place a strong emphasis on broker support and expert guidance, I’m delighted that we are able to help brokers find solutions for today’s clients.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel (now known as Toughsheet Community Stadium), Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

To what extent has the implementation of Consumer Duty changed your working practices?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.