You are here: Home - News -

News

Government reforms shared ownership rents

by:
  • 13/10/2023
  • 0
Government reforms shared ownership rents
The Department for Levelling Up (DLUHC) has brought out a series of reforms to shared ownership rents including how much rents can increase by and Homes England’s rent review schedule.

The government said that from 12 October the changes would apply to the leases of new shared owners.

The DLUHC said that rent for new shared owners can now be increased once a year by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) plus one per cent, which it said would bring shared ownership rents in line with the limit that applies to annual rent increases in other kinds of social housing.

Prior to this, shared ownership rents could be increased by once a year by the Retail Price Index plus 0.5 per cent, which the department said was an “outdated measure of inflation” that it was planning to phase out by the end of the decade.

Homes England is changing its Rent Review schedule for its model shared ownership lease to clarify that registered providers of social housing have “discretion” to up rents by less than CPI plus one per cent.

“This ensures that providers have greater flexibility to protect new shared owners from particularly high rent increases during periods of high inflation,” it noted.

The DLUHC is lowering the floor for share ownership rent increases from 0.5 per cent to zero per cent so rents cannot be increased if CPI is less than one per cent or lower.

The government said it was exempting select new shared ownership homes from the reforms, including new homes that are in contract to be delivered through the Affordable Homes Programme.

This is to ensure that providers can continue to deliver these homes.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel (now known as Toughsheet Community Stadium), Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Have you seen a rise in Help to Buy customers struggling to remortgage at the end of their interest-free period in the last six months?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.