Halifax and Dudley BS lower rates – round-up

The changes come into force on 16 October.

Two-year fixed rates in its home buyer range start from 5.5 per cent for its fee-free version at 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) and with £999 fee the pricing begins at 5.24 pe cent.

Its five-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV with no fee is 4.84 per cent and with £999 fee is 4.73 per cent.

The lender’s large loan two-year fixed rate with £1,499 fee is 5.99 per cent at 60 per cent LTV and 4.73 per cent for a five-year fixed rate.

Halifax’s new build homebuyer products begin from 5.7 per cent for a no-fee two-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV and 5.04 per cent for a no-fee five-year fixed rate.

First Homes is 5.75 per cent for a two-year fixed rate and 5.13 per cent for a five-year fixed rate.

Homebuyer green homes pricing begin from 5.5 per cent for a fee-free two-year fixed rate and 4.94 per cent for a fee-free five-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV.

New build homebuyer green home pricing starts from 5.7 per cent for a two-year fixed rate and 5.04 per cent for a five-year fixed rate.

On the affordable housing side, two-year fixed rates are priced from 5.7 per cent and 5.04 per cent for five-year fixed rates.

Dudley BS slashes rates

Dudley Building Society has reduced rates in its existing mortgage product range by up to 1.85 per cent with an average of 0.8 per cent.

The lender has cut rates in its residential, expat, BTL, holiday let and self-build ranges and has brought out tiered loan to value (LTV)products in its ranges so borrowers with lower LTVs can secure lower interest rates.

The firm has released three residential two-year fixed rates at 60, 70 and 90 per cent LTV. Pricing starts from 6.29 per cent.

Dudley Building Society has added two expat residential products at 60 and 85 per cent LTV, with rates beginning from 6.8 per cent.

Robert Oliver, distribution director at Dudley Building Society, said: “At the Society, we are dedicated to ensuring that our mortgage offering remains competitive within the market for our valued intermediary partners.

“We made the decision to reduce rates across our entire product range to enable us to offer better value to applicants across our specialist lending areas. We also want to ensure that applicants with lower LTVs can access reduced interest rates, so we have introduced tiered LTV products across our ranges.”

He added: “We recognise the importance of offering fixed rate products as the market continues to change, which is why we felt it was so important to reintroduce our residential and expat two-year fixed rate products.

“We are a lender that serves a range of complex applicant needs, and we hope that this refresh of our product range allows us to continue to work with valued partners to support their clients to achieve their homeowner aspirations.”