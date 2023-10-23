You are here: Home - News -

News

Govt considers mortgage guarantee extension and stamp duty cuts – reports

by:
  • 23/10/2023
  • 0
Govt considers mortgage guarantee extension and stamp duty cuts – reports
The government is set to announce an extension of the mortgage guarantee scheme by one year and stamp duty changes in the upcoming Autumn Statement, it has been reported.

The mortgage guarantee scheme was introduced in 2021 as a way to encourage lenders to re-enter the high loan to value (LTV) market and lend up to 95 per cent. 

Much of this lending was withdrawn during the pandemic but the scheme saw the likes of Natwest and HSBC resume at this level. 

The scheme was meant to end in December 2022 but in last year’s Autumn Budget it was announced that it would be extended by a year. 

Some lenders have since withdrawn from the scheme and are now lending independently.  

The most recent figures showed that since its launch, 37,376 mortgages had been completed through the scheme and 86 per cent of purchases were made by first-time buyers. The total value of mortgages provided through the scheme amounts to £7bn. 

Ben Thompson, deputy CEO of Mortgage Advice Bureau, said: “It’s been a really challenging time for first-time buyers to get the keys in their hands. Economic volatility has seen potential buyers battle high inflation, pushing prices up and limiting the amount they can save. Meanwhile, the higher interest rate environment has lowered the amount they can borrow, meaning bigger deposits are needed.

“The government is right to look at support for those taking their first steps on the property market in the upcoming Autumn Statement, but extending the mortgage guarantee scheme is just one possible route. Other options on the table are a review of ISA products to support saving, or reforms to the existing products that savers are utilising.”

 

Stamp duty changes 

It has also been reported that the government is planning a stamp duty cut. 

The Times said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt were looking at reducing stamp duty or getting rid of inheritance tax. 

The Treasury declined to comment when contacted by Mortgage Solutions. 

The Autumn Statement will take place on 22 November.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

Bolton Stadium Hotel (now known as Toughsheet Community Stadium), Bolton

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel (now known as Toughsheet Community Stadium), Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

Latest Poll

Have you seen a rise in Help to Buy customers struggling to remortgage at the end of their interest-free period in the last six months?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.