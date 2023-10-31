You are here: Home - News -

News

Scottish Widows to exit purchase and remortgage market and focus on later life lending

by:
  • 31/10/2023
  • 0
Scottish Widows to exit purchase and remortgage market and focus on later life lending
Scottish Widows has announced it is to move out of the purchase and remortgage market, in order to focus its efforts on the later life lending market.

As a result, from 17 November it will no longer accept purchase or remortgage applications from new customers. The lender said that existing mortgage customers will continue to receive a full range of regular mortgage services, while its lifetime mortgage range is unchanged by the move.

A spokesperson for Scottish Widows said that the bank’s business has naturally become more focused on lifetime mortgages, with other borrowing needs served by other brands within the Lloyds Banking Group.

They added: “This move reflects and cements that position in the market.”

Nicholas Mendes, mortgage technical manager at John Charcol, said that he was surprised by the news.

“With little forward notice or warning, to hear Scottish Widows has decided to exit the market is certainly unexpected. The lender was one of few to offer offset products, but also their flexible criteria for certain clients will be missed,” he added.  

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel (now known as Toughsheet Community Stadium), Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Have you seen a rise in Help to Buy customers struggling to remortgage at the end of their interest-free period in the last six months?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.