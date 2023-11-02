You are here: Home - News -

Co-op, Atom and Leeds BS announce fixed rate mortgage cuts – round-up

  • 02/11/2023
More mortgage changes have been announced today, including further rate reductions.

Three lenders have announced changes, as the downward mortgage rate trend continues apace. Below are today’s product announcements.

Atom Bank

Atom Bank has reduced fixed mortgage rates by up to 0.20 percentage points.

The cuts have been made across its prime and near-prime products, up to 95 per cent LTV.

On prime business, the lender has has cut fixed rates, with two-year rates reduced by up to 0.20 percentage points, three-year rates by up to 0.10 percentage points and five-year rates by up to 0.15 percentage points.

On its near-prime range, 60 per cent LTV rates have been reduced by up to 0.15 percentage points and 85 per cent LTV rates by up to 0.20 percentage points.

Richard Harrison, head of mortgages at Atom Bank, said: “In three months, we have reduced rates across our prime range six times, ensuring we pass on swap rate decreases as quickly as possible so that borrowers can benefit immediately.

“We also continue to look at the pricing of our Near Prime range, making sure customers who may have experienced credit issues in the recent past continue to get the best possible deal.”

The Co-op Bank for Intermediaries

The Co-op Bank for Intermediaries has relaunched its mainstream mortgage ranges for product switching only.

Changes include rate reductions of up to 0.20 percentage points on two, three and five-year fixed rate products.

 

Leeds Building Society

The mutual has made changes to its new lending and existing customer mortgage range.

These changes affect new mortgage applications and rate switch applications only.

On new lending, selected fixed rates have been reduced by up to 0.50 percentage points, while the Society’s residential two-year 65 per cent LTV fixed rates have been withdrawn.

On existing customer lending, selected fixed rates have been reduced by up to 0.45% and the lender has withdrawn its residential two-year 65 per cent LTV fixed rates.

