The Exeter adds services to HealthWise app

by:
  • 07/11/2023
The Exeter adds services to HealthWise app
The Exeter has made a number of enhancements to its HealthWise member benefits app, including unlimited remote GP appointments, NHS repeat prescription service and has launched its health MOT.

HealthWise has been developed in partnership with Square Health and offers the Exeter’s members a range of services.

The Exeter will offer unlimited remote GP appointments and highlights the mutual’s “commitment to improving access to healthcare services”.

The firm has also removed the former administration charges for referrals, prescriptions and fit notes for members.

The NHS repeat prescription service will allow members to easily order repeat prescriptions. Once ordered, the prescription is sent to the NHS GP for approval and processed for delivery by the supplier. It usually takes two to three days.

 

The at-home health assessment

The health MOT offers eligible members an annual at-home health assessment via a self-administered finger-prick blood test.

It checks for 20 health markers, including diabetes risk, cholesterol, and liver health, and aims to identify issues early.

Members will receive a personalised health report and can talk to their GP through a remote appointment which can be booked through an app.

Isobel Langton, CEO at The Exeter, said: “I would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone involved at The Exeter and our partners Square Health, who have been working closely to deliver these enhancements for the benefit of our members.

“HealthWise plays an increasingly important role in helping our members and their immediate families manage their day-to-day health and wellbeing and its popularity continues to grow. We recently announced that usage for this year had already passed 2022 levels and hope this continues to grow even further given the increased support now available.”

Steve Casey, marketing director at Square Health, added: “We are delighted to work with The Exeter in enhancing the long established HealthWise offering.

“The Exeter has been at the forefront of providing connected healthcare to their members as well as producing an excellent annual report showing why these services are accessed. These enhancements further demonstrate its commitment to members.”

