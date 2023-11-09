Minority ethnic people more likely to be ignored when renting – Generation Rent

Research from Generation Rent shows that white people are 36 per cent more likely to receive a positive response when applying for a room on SpareRoom than black people.

White profiles are also 17 per cent more likely than black profiles to receive any response at all.

Generation Rent created two profiles which were identical in all but name and ethnicity and sent messages within minutes of each other.

The black profile was more likely to not receive a response or to get a negative response, whereas white profiles secured more positive responses.

Example 1

Response to the white facing profile: “Hi Lizzie, can you tell me a bit about how long you would be looking for the room, do you work local etc. Many thanks.”

Response to the black facing profile: “Hello, sorry it’s just been let”

Example 2

Response to the white facing profile: “Good afternoon. Do you work or study? Who is the property for?”

Response to the black facing profile: “Good afternoon. Sorry we do not know when we can do a viewing at this property. Many thanks”

Example 3

Response to the white facing profile: “Hello. When would you like to have a view? Can you tomorrow?”

Response to the black facing profile: “Hello. Are you in Birmingham?”

Tilly Smith, campaigns and partnerships officer at Generation Rent said: “It is extremely concerning to see racism and discrimination at play, preventing people of colour from accessing safe and secure housing.

“The lack of homes for minority ethnic renters to move into is not only extremely stressful and distressing when looking for somewhere to move or when facing eviction, but also forces many to have to endure poor conditions in the properties they can get access to.”

She added: “The Renters (Reform) Bill will grant renters in England much needed security in their homes, which will be extremely beneficial for renters, especially people of colour. However, until there are enough affordable and social homes for people to live in, biases – whether unconscious or not – will continue to deny people the homes they deserve.”