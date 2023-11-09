You are here: Home - News -

News

Remortgage pipeline contracts in October as product transfers favoured

by:
  • 09/11/2023
  • 0
Remortgage pipeline contracts in October as product transfers favoured
Borrowers who remortgaged in October were faced with an average monthly rise of £187 in their mortgage payment.

While many lenders cut mortgage rates last month, borrowing costs remain high and average two-year fixed rates currently stand at 6.29 per cent, according to Moneyfacts.

Deterred by the prospect of passing a new affordability test, some homeowners are shying away from a remortgage with many turning to product transfers instead, a trend expected to continue throughout the fourth quarter.

Consequently, there was a 13 per cent decline in new remortgage instructions, according to LMS’s latest monthly analysis of the remortgage market accompanied by a 12 per cent fall in remortgage completions. Cancellations, meanwhile, rose by 7.6 per cent.

Among those going ahead, 39 per cent took the opportunity to increase the size of their loan in October by an average of £19,793. A quarter of remortgaging borrowers reduced their mortgage by an average of £14,165 and 36 per cent maintained the same balance.

Some 41 per cent of homeowners opted for a two-year fixed rate, the most popular product in October. Borrowers choosing a five-year deal accounted for 37 per cent of remortgages while trackers and 10-year fixes accounted for 8 per cent and 2 per cent of deals respectively.

The average UK remortgage balance was £200,913 excluding London and the South East where this stood at £356,195.

 

‘A million products maturing by Christmas’

Chief executive Nick Chadbourne (pictured) said: “October has seen an ongoing fall in remortgage activity. Instructions fell, cancellations increased and while the pipeline only dropped slightly, because completions also decreased, there has been a fall in the number of cases successfully progressing to the end of the process.”

“This was entirely expected,” added Chadbourne. “While interest rates have stabilised for now, they remain high and unlikely to drop until late 2024. In the current cost of living crisis, borrowers are understandably avoiding the need to undergo affordability tests by opting for product transfers instead.

“There are almost a million products maturing this side of Christmas. We expect the vast majority of these to opt for product transfers while those who need to remortgage will go continue to favour two-year fixes as they have done this month in the hope that rates fall by 2025.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Birmingham Conference and Events Centre

Nov 30, 2023
Birmingham Conference and Events Centre

Latest Poll

Have you seen a rise in Help to Buy customers struggling to remortgage at the end of their interest-free period in the last six months?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.