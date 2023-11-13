You are here: Home - News -

News

Stamp duty and IHT tax cuts could be on cards for Autumn Statement

by: Samantha Partington
  • 13/11/2023
  • 0
Stamp duty and IHT tax cuts could be on cards for Autumn Statement
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt could announce cuts to inheritance tax and stamp duty in next week’s Autumn Statement following positive forecasts about the state of the country’s public finances.

Better-than-expected public finance projections from the Office of Budget Responsibility, the independent watchdog to the Treasury, mean that Hunt’s headroom to fund tax cuts or spending had grown to between £13bn and £15bn, according to a report by the Telegraph.

The Chancellor has ruled out cuts to personal taxes, fearing that such a move would fuel a rise in inflation which is currently 6.7 per cent. However, cuts to inheritance tax and stamp duty are considered to have less of an impact on inflation.

Facing weak growth forecasts, Hunt is said to be rethinking his initial plan to wait until the March 2024 Budget to cut taxes to stimulate the economy. However, reports suggest that if the cuts are deemed unaffordable, changes may still be pushed back to March next year.

The Conservative Party is currently trailing Labour in the polls and making such cuts would be one way to try and improve Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his party’s popularity.

Suggestions of the changes the Chancellor may make include a cut to the headline rate of inheritance tax, currently 40 per cent, and a stamp duty rebate for buyers who improve the energy efficiency of their homes.

A freeze on tax thresholds and soaring property prices have meant more households are being impacted by inheritance tax. According to analysis by the Institute of Fiscal Studies, one in eight families could be dragged into the inheritance tax net if the rules remain unchanged.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Rob Gill of broker Altura Mortgage Finance said that slashing stamp duty “would be a popular, impactful move that would boost the property market and the wider economy, so will surely be hard for the Chancellor to resist.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Birmingham Conference and Events Centre

Nov 30, 2023
Birmingham Conference and Events Centre

Latest Poll

Have you seen a rise in Help to Buy customers struggling to remortgage at the end of their interest-free period in the last six months?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.