You are here: Home - News -

News

Another round of Barclays branch closures confirmed

by:
  • 20/11/2023
  • 0
Another round of Barclays branch closures confirmed
Barclays confirms another 16 branches will shut in Q1 2024, taking its total network closure announcement rate to 185 this year already.

The banking giant has made several branch closure announcements in 2023 already, with the latest cull seeing 16 stores leave the high street for good.

They include 13 in England, two in Northern Ireland and one in Wales.

In total in 2023, Barclays announced 185 locations were to shutter both this year and next. So far in 2023, 164 branches have closed, with a further 16 to disappear by year end.

Last year, the banking giant confirmed it would close 132 branches, leaving it with a network of 481 branches at the end of 2022.

All-in-all, it means around a third of its network is set to disappear for good.

As with previous branch closure confirmations, Barclays told us it’s down to the shift towards digital banking – either online or via the app – with fewer people interacting in branch.

A Barclays spokesperson, said: “As visits to branches continue to fall, we need to adapt to provide the best service for all our customers. Where there is no longer enough demand to support a branch, we maintain an in-person presence though our Barclays Local network, live in over 300 locations, based in libraries, town halls, mobile vans and our banking pods. We also support access to cash with our cashback without purchase service, 24-hour deposit-taking ATMs and by working alongside the Post Office and Cash Access UK.”

Alternative ways to bank with Barclays

As well as Barclays Local, customers can visit banking hubs which provide basic banking services including counter services run by the major banks and the Post Office. There are also dedicated rooms where customers can see community bankers from their own bank for more complicated matters that require specialist knowledge or privacy.

According to LINK, the ATM network, there are seven banking hubs open in Acton, Brixham, Cambuslang, Carmoustie, Cottingham, Rochford and Troon.

However, as branch closures ramp up, LINK recently recommended its 100th shared banking hub after analysing the impact of 847 bank branch closures, as well as receiving more than 600 requests from members of the public.

There are an estimated 39,000 free ATMs across the UK and 11,000 Post Offices where customers can access and carry out basic banking services.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Paloma is an award-winning journalist with a decade of personal finance experience. She is editor of YourMoney.com.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Birmingham Conference and Events Centre

Nov 30, 2023
Birmingham Conference and Events Centre

Latest Poll

Have you seen a rise in Help to Buy customers struggling to remortgage at the end of their interest-free period in the last six months?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/