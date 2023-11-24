You are here: Home - News -

Accord Mortgages lowers resi rates; MHBS adds fee-free deals – round-up

by:
  • 24/11/2023
Intermediary-only lender Accord Mortgages is lowering rates across its residential range, with a specific focus on higher loan to value (LTV) loans.

The changes will come into force from 8am on 28 November.

Reductions of up to 0.2 per cent have been made for borrowers with a 25 per cent deposit and cuts of up to 0.15 per cent for those with a smaller deposit looking for an 80 to 95 per cent LTV deal.

Deposit Unlock deals have experienced the largest decreases of 0.33 per cent.

Examples of the rate cuts include its fee-free five-year fixed rate Deposit Unlock product at 95 per cent LTV, which has fallen from 5.98 per cent to 5.65 per cent. It has £250 cashback and free standard valuation.

Its five-year fixed purchase rate at 75 per cent has decreased from 5.01 per cent to 4.86 per cent. It has a £1,495 fee and free standard valuation.

The lender’s two-year fixed remortgage rate will go down from 5.88 per cent to 5.78 per cent. It has a £995 fee, free standard valuation and remortgage legal service.

The product end dates have been extended to 31 March to offer “maximum product value to brokers and clients”.

Gemma Hyland, mortgage manager at Accord, said: “We’re really pleased to be able to reduce rates across the higher LTVs – ensuring we’re as competitive as possible in an ever-changing market, supporting brokers and their borrower clients in the best way we can.

“We’ve also taken this opportunity to extend end dates so that borrowers can benefit from the best possible product terms. We hope the improved range will be welcomed by brokers and their clients.”

 

MHBS adds fee-free deals

Market Harborough Building Society (MHBS) has introduced a new range of fee-free mortgages, which are available across its many specialist lending areas, including let, multi-generation and expat.

MHBS’ head of mortgage proposition Richard Saunders said, “We’re pleased to offer this new range of no-fee deals to our intermediary partners who we know are seeing growing demand from clients. Research using Twenty7tec’s Insight shows that so far this year, nine per cent of ESISs produced were for mortgages without a product fee.

“We’ve launched a number of options to meet the needs of those clients wanting lower upfront costs and to provide them with more choice.”

