OMS and TMG agree partnership extension

by:
  • 28/11/2023
One Mortgage System (OMS) has been signed up as CRM provider by TMG Mortgage Network for a further five years.

The two businesses entered an initial partnership back in August 2019, after TMG had trialled a range of different providers. This agreement has been extended for another five years.

TMG launched in 2019 as a network, but has since expanded its own services to include a mortgage club.

Scott Thorpe, CEO of TMG Mortgage Network, said the growth of the business has only been possible through choosing the right tech partner from the outset, and praised OMS for the way it had adapted to TMG’s “ever-changing needs unlike any other tech firm I’ve ever worked with”.

He added: “Our ambition is to continue expanding our AR footprint and we look forward to working with OMS over the next few years to make this a reality.”

Neal Jannels, managing director of OMS, said that it had quickly become apparent that the two firms would enjoy a long-term relationship “due to the value we could offer and how closely aligned the companies are in terms of our ethos and aggressive growth plans”. 

TMG recently acquired Largemortgageloans.com for an undisclosed sum.

