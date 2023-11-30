Barclays to lower resi purchase rates

Barclays will decrease rates on a selection of two and five-year residential purchase-only products from 1 December.

Highlights of the reductions include a five-year fixed rate at 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) with £899 fee which will fall from 4.78 per cent to 4.39 per cent. It has a minimum loan of £5,00o going up to £2m.

The lender’s fee-free five-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV will go down from 4.95 per cent to 4.7 per cent. The minimum loan is £5,000 and the maximum loan is £2m.

Barclays five-year fixed rate at 90 per cent LTV with £999 fee will decrease from 5.2 per cent to 4.95 per cent. It also has a minimum loan level of £5,000 with the maximum loan going up to £570,000.

The firm has cut green home deals, including its two-year fixed rate with no fee at 90 per cent LTV which will decrease from 5.68 per cent to 5.53 per cent. It has a minimum loan of £5,000 and maximum loan of £570,000.

Its five-year fixed rate green home product at 90 per cent LTV with £999 fee will go down from 5.1 per cent to 4.85 per cent. The minimum loan is £5,000 and the maximum loan is £570,000.