Pure Retirement passes £5bn milestone after back book integration

Lifetime mortgage lender Pure Retirement has passed £5bn of loans services after the integration of its back book.

The company said that it retained 14 per cent of its overall market share of new initial advances despite a “challenging economic landscape”.

The company has also brought out a customer account management platform which allows customers to view accounts, download documents and have the ability to complete certificate of continuing occupancy online.

Those with drawdown plans can apply for a cash release online, additional queries are reduced and ad-hoc payments can be made along with regular payments.

The firm has also overhauled its online application form to include an adaptive question set that will capture more information upfront but also present a dynamic use journey to adapt to case specifics and ask relevant questions.

Pure Retirement CEO Paul Carter said: “It means a lot to continue to build our portfolio and to be a trusted servicer of choice within the later life lending sphere. It comes at the end of a great year for us, [one] that has brought a number of key technological innovations to help drive that end-to-end journey for consumers and advisers, and a year that has also seen us reintroduce all of our product ranges and operate with full whole-of-market availability.

“To end 2023 on such a key milestone validates our customer-first approach, and we look forward to exploring additional servicing contracts in 2024 and beyond in addition to our market-leading proprietary products.”