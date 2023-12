Later life specialist LiveMore has reduced rates across several of its ranges by up to 0.29 per cent.

Its equity release rates have dropped by 0.1 per cent,

Standard and retirement interest-only products has dropped by 0.23 per cent, with RIO rates starting from 6.3 per cent in its fee range and 6.5 per cent for its fee-assisted range.

Standard interest-only starts from 6.15 per cent.

The lender has also lowered its five plus five year and 10-year fix have dropped by 0.18 per cent, with its five plus five-year fix beginning from 6.75 per cent and 6.35 per cent for 10-year fixed rates.