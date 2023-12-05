You are here: Home - News -

News

Over a third of lifetime mortgage borrowers see fixed rates as key product feature – Pure Retirement

by:
  • 05/12/2023
  • 0
Over a third of lifetime mortgage borrowers see fixed rates as key product feature – Pure Retirement
More than a third, 37 per cent, of lifetime mortgage borrowers said fixed rates are the most important product feature, a survey from a lender has found.

A poll of 800 people conducted by Pure Retirement found that for three quarters of respondents, fixed rates were among the top three most important reasons for choosing a particular lifetime mortgage. 

Some 19 per cent of people said the no negative equity guarantee aspect was key and 45 per cent put it as one of their top three most important features. 

The third fundamental lifetime product feature was the ability to borrow more money, as cited by 12 per cent of respondents. Some 38 per cent respondents put this in their top three. 

The ability to port a mortgage was seen as important to nine per cent of respondents, as was the option to make repayments. A further nine per cent said being able to make regular repayments without incurring charges was a key feature. 

Paul Carter (pictured), CEO of Pure Retirement, said: “It’s always interesting to hear our customers’ views about what they deem important when it comes to later life lending, and these results only serve to underline how critical rates are to our customer base, which tallies with the challenges we’ve faced as an industry since the mini Budget last autumn and the attendant effect it’s had on the Bank of England’s base rate.” 

“With inflation having dropped relatively sharply in recent weeks and cautious optimism around the BoE’s base rate potentially starting to come down over the coming months, the signs are there for recovery, and as a lender we’re looking forward to supporting applicants with a range of attractive lifetime mortgage solutions when the time is right for them to explore later life lending.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions, YourMoney.com's sister title in the B2B industry. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

Have you seen a rise in Help to Buy customers struggling to remortgage at the end of their interest-free period in the last six months?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.